Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Issues Earnings Results

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $50,825.60. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

