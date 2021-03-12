PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PQ Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 201,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Get PQ Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.