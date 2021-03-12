Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane Sells 9,710 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $114,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew R. Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $138,249.54.

On Monday, January 25th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $133,209.30.

Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 406,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

