Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

