Proficio Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 56,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.29. The stock had a trading volume of 86,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,484. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $479.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $453.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.39.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

