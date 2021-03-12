Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 86,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,581. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $32.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

