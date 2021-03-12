Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 14,964 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF comprises about 1.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.14% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter.

PALL stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.55. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,637. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.05. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $236.33.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

