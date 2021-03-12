ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 15,507 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 288,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 413.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 236,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 149,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

