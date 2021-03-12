ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

DOX stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $79.82.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.