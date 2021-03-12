ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,050,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 17,298 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,837,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,575,000 after buying an additional 80,891 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,916.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

