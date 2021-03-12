ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,416 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,114 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 29.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 331,127 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

