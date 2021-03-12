ProShare Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,342,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,102,000 after purchasing an additional 767,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

