ProShare Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $87,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696 over the last 90 days. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

