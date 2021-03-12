ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.89 ($19.87).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €17.88 ($21.03) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52 week high of €18.03 ($21.21). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

