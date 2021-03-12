Prospector Partners LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,426,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,814,000 after acquiring an additional 63,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,538 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,085,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,392,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. 7,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

