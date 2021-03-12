Prospector Partners LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 134,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTBI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.41 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.