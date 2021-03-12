Prudential PLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Prudential PLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 705.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after buying an additional 965,952 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after buying an additional 310,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

