Prudential PLC Invests $263,000 in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PPD by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPD by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,261,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPD by 1,749.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,731 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PPD during the third quarter worth approximately $37,414,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PPD by 95.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,919,000 after acquiring an additional 647,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of PPD opened at $35.73 on Thursday. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion and a PE ratio of 238.20.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

