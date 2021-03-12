Prudential PLC Purchases New Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $353.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

