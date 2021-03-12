Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 81,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657,888 shares of company stock valued at $609,386,055. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

