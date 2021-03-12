Prudential PLC Reduces Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,922 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,856,000 after acquiring an additional 409,151 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,102,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,116,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 784,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE:PNM opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.