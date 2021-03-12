Prudential PLC Reduces Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $96.36 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.79. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $1,828,611. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

