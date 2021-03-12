PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,057.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,215.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3,195.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

