Prysmian’s (PRYMY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prysmian and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Prysmian in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PRYMY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,360. Prysmian has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75.

About Prysmian

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

