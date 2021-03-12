Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $163.03 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,514 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.12% of Linde worth $163,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,159. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $139.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

