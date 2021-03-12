Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 239.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,884 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walmart were worth $130,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,412,263.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,188,540 shares of company stock worth $1,175,458,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.26. The stock had a trading volume of 61,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,127. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average is $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

