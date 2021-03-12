Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,010,763 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010,763 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $55,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

SCI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,420. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

