Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,568 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $85,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,645.72.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $45.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,497.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,459. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9,074.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,805.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,476.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

