Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.30

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 2502730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

OGZPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. VTB Capital raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

