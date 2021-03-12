Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Achieves $15.76 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $15.76 million and $2.27 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00053306 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

