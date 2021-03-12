Pundi X NEM Market Cap Reaches $6.93 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $5,284.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.06 or 0.00461875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00062224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.36 or 0.00546041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00078196 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

