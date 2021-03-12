PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Up 12,700.0% in February

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 12,700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF opened at $5.68 on Friday. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, central nervous system disorders, and inflammatory and immunological diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis, as well as pain; a superabsorbent hydrogel technology platform to treat excess weight and other chronic diseases related to the gastrointestinal pathways; a digital therapeutics to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.