Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $33.30. 30,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,655. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

