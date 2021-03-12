Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Up 344.0% in February

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 852,400 shares, a growth of 344.0% from the February 11th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PXS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,242. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.60.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

