Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Issued By Piper Sandler

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPD. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

EPD opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,030,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,065,000 after acquiring an additional 124,490 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 277,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

