Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Issued By Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$8.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.59. The company has a market cap of C$10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$1,752,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,383,372 shares in the company, valued at C$19,686,652.72. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 804,060 shares of company stock worth $6,934,496.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

