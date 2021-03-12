Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Issued By Truist Securiti

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

