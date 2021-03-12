Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Weyerhaeuser Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NYSE WY opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

