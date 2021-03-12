Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $539.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $330,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.