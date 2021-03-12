Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PEB. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

Shares of PEB opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Pavilion REIT") is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia's economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.