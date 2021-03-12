Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United States Steel in a report issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

