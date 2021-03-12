Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.60. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

GWW has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

GWW opened at $386.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.66. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

