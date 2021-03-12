Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated Increased by William Blair (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CL King increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,575.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Comerica Bank increased its position in ABM Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ABM Industries by 201.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in ABM Industries by 180.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ABM Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

