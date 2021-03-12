Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

NYSE TRGP opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after buying an additional 544,091 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,352,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after acquiring an additional 167,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $775,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

