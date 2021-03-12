Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $11.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.93. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $65.85 EPS.

FFH has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

TSE:FFH opened at C$531.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$496.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$436.53. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$319.37 and a twelve month high of C$538.99. The stock has a market cap of C$14.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

