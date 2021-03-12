Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issued By William Blair

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $122.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average is $90.35.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AeroVironment by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 77.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

