Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Boosted by KeyCorp

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Walt Disney in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DIS. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

DIS stock opened at $196.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $357.15 billion, a PE ratio of -123.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.42.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.