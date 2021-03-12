QS Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,600 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWH. Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $763.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

