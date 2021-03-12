QS Investors LLC Buys Shares of 8,200 Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 92,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,532.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,201 shares of company stock worth $299,994. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $53.01 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $74.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

