QS Investors LLC Has $453,000 Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Several research firms recently commented on JACK. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

